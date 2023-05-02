Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Global Payments updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.32-$10.44 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.32-10.44 EPS.

Global Payments Trading Down 8.6 %

NYSE GPN opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 234.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.96 and a 200-day moving average of $105.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.44.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 73,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Global Payments by 73.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 71,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 30,258 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 42.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 28.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,675,000 after buying an additional 22,158 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.