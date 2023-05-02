Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $397.47 million for the quarter.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.