Turning Point Brands (TPB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $103.39 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 2.81%. On average, analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $415.93 million, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.45. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $32.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 976.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

