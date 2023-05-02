Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Kennametal updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.70 EPS.

Kennametal Price Performance

KMT opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 12.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.