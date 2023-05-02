Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Climb Global Solutions to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. Climb Global Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on Climb Global Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director John R. Mccarthy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.88 per share, with a total value of $97,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,210 shares in the company, valued at $694,584.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

