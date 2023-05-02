Joby Aviation (JOBY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Joby Aviation to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.15.

JOBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $147,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,406,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,034,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $147,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,406,823 shares in the company, valued at $297,034,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $77,460.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,260 shares of company stock valued at $559,960 in the last 90 days. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

