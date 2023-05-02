The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Position Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.30% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17,400,000.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 174,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.5% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 721.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 104,021 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.2% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 341,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 125,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

