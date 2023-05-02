Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 788,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 246,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:MPW opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

