Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valmont Industries Price Performance

In other Valmont Industries news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $292.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.62. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.27 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Further Reading

