United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in United Airlines by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64,627 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

