UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

