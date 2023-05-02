JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to “Overweight”

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

