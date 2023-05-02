Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHLS. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.97.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.29 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $32,247.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,725,223 shares of company stock worth $599,048,102 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after buying an additional 145,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 368.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 37,619 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

