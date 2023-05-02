Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.96 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 2.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.