Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Lenovo Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.
