Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RTMVY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.12) to GBX 510 ($6.37) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.12) to GBX 602 ($7.52) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $582.40.

Shares of RTMVY opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

