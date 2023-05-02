Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

Arista Networks stock opened at $160.16 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.44 and a 200-day moving average of $135.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,945 shares of company stock worth $53,844,144 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

