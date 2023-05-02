Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Pexip Holding ASA Price Performance

Shares of Pexip Holding ASA stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Pexip Holding ASA has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.

Get Pexip Holding ASA alerts:

About Pexip Holding ASA

(Get Rating)

See Also

Pexip Holding ASA provides a video-first meeting platform worldwide. The company offers self-hosted software application and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing, built on its proprietary Infinity technology. Its interoperability solutions are integrated into Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, and Google Hangouts Gateway interop, a video system device registration and a meeting and calling service.

Receive News & Ratings for Pexip Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pexip Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.