Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Pexip Holding ASA Price Performance
Shares of Pexip Holding ASA stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Pexip Holding ASA has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.
About Pexip Holding ASA
