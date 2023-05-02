Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Hold”

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Danske downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.
Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.68. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $21.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71.
About Epiroc AB (publ)
Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Epiroc AB (publ) (EPOKY)
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.