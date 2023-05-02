Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Acer from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Acer Stock Performance

Shares of ACEYY opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Acer has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $3.98.

