J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $157.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.76. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

