VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

VSE Price Performance

VSEC stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. VSE has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). VSE had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $234.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 104,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VSE by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 33,128 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in VSE in the third quarter worth approximately $977,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in VSE by 32.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

