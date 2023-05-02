Post (NYSE:POST) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on POST. Truist Financial raised their target price on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

POST stock opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.40. Post has a 12-month low of $72.28 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

