Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Increased to $875.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $745.00 to $875.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a report on Friday. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $778.71.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $745.99 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $758.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $691.14 and a 200-day moving average of $622.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $823,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,507 shares of company stock worth $2,458,546. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,139,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

