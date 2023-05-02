Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HXL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.1 %

HXL stock opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $63.97.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $293,901.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $293,901.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,457 shares of company stock worth $383,882. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

