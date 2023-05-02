Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after buying an additional 44,867,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,864,000 after buying an additional 4,751,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after buying an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.