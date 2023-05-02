Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 8,349 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,167,000.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MVF opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.