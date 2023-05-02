20,000 Shares in TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPBA. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth $12,305,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I by 69.0% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 582,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 237,696 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I by 25.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $3,888,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $3,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TPB Acquisition Co. I alerts:

TPB Acquisition Co. I Stock Down 1.5 %

TPB Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. TPB Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $12.29.

About TPB Acquisition Co. I

TPB Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities across the food, agriculture, biomanufacturing, and life sciences sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPB Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPB Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.