Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,886,000 after buying an additional 71,497 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 814,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,816,000 after purchasing an additional 67,346 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $246.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.15 and its 200-day moving average is $241.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.25.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,770. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

