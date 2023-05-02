Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $532.88 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

