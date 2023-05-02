Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

