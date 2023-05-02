Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 168,700 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $64,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HYD opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

