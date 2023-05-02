Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 263.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 169.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,669.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $123.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

