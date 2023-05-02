Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $65.47 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 297,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $65,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $245.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.