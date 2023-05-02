Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of STERIS worth $68,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 82.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities decreased their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

STE stock opened at $192.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.21. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $236.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of -662.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

