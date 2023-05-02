Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,608 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $67,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

