Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 964,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $63,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.69.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

