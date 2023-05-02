Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $65.96 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of McKesson worth $65,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
McKesson Stock Performance
NYSE:MCK opened at $354.01 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.