Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $69,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.25.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,770 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $246.87 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.43.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

