Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,211,976 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,304,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,211,976 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $67,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 94,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 133.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.58.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

