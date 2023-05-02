Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,710,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,743 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $66,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 504,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 134,681 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 309,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 12,321,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 426,392 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

