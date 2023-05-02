MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $74,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,566,000 after acquiring an additional 176,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.7% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 89.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 703,580 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in MSCI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,281,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,702,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $483.03 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $531.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.68. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.22.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

