Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 669 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $75,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $382.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.21 and a 200 day moving average of $410.59.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

