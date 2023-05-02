Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $77.80 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,682,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,939 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $77,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.