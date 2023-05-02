Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,953 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 29,648 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $81,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Price Performance

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,592,724. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $161.83 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $318.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $512.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.