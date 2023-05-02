TD Asset Management Inc Buys 11,985 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FirstService were worth $27,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in FirstService by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,022,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,425,000 after acquiring an additional 226,966 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in FirstService by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,908,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,096,000 after purchasing an additional 247,245 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,490,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,411,000 after purchasing an additional 127,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,352,000 after buying an additional 33,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,336,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSV. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

FSV stock opened at $148.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.10. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.44 and a fifty-two week high of $151.38.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

