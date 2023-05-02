TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,234 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.29% of Logitech International worth $29,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Logitech International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Logitech International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 69,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Logitech International Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $68.17.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

