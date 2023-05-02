TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $28,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 398,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,798,000 after acquiring an additional 41,977 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

