Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $29.65 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.65.

A number of analysts have commented on RLAY shares. Raymond James raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,246 shares of company stock valued at $321,490 over the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,036.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

