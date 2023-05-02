Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $89.41 Average PT from Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JACK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,949 shares of company stock worth $242,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JACK stock opened at $94.08 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.55.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Stories

