Analysts Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Target Price at $5.67

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Affimed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Affimed in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Affimed by 147.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. Affimed has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

